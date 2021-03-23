Entrepreneur brings experience to new mobile dog grooming business

Shareena Griscom, Salida, opened her mobile pet grooming service, Travelling Dog Groomer, in February.
The business is new to Salida but not to Griscom. She has been in the grooming business 12 years and has traveled the country participating in dog grooming competitions, working for show handlers and worked as a groomer in New Zealand and Australia. She also grooms cats.
“I wanted to be a vet tech like my mom, but I couldn’t afford to go to school and work at the same time,” she said. “I got a job as a bather and kennel assistant and got on-the-job training as an apprentice.”
About a year later she entered her first competition and learned that dog grooming was possibly an art.
“I use them as a canvas,” she said. “I started taking lessons with a groomer and then took lessons with her mentor and it grew from there. The year I competed seriously I was 11th in the nation and was nominated for Groomer of the Year for Groom Team USA.
She has taught dog grooming for four years. Coming to Salida, she realized there was a need for mobile groomers, especially after the pandemic first lifted and many pet owners had dogs that were overdo for grooming.
“For me this is a passion,” she said. I get to perform a service for the community and create positive relationships with dogs. Within that there is also an art and a science. I’m working with more than dog hair and skin. It’s geometry, lines and expression and I’m handling someone’s family member. Their experience, safety and health is most important.
More information can be found on her website at thetravellingdoggroomer.com, on Instagram and on Facebook or by calling 719-207-1578.
