While a healthy labor market is undeniably favorable for the economy, Friday’s initial market reaction to a better-than-expected November employment report underscores the market’s ongoing sensitivity to any trends that would require the Federal Reserve to maintain its aggressive inflation-fighting stance.

Stocks pared back early losses as investors looked past Friday’s jobs data and finished with major indexes mixed, giving back some of the midweek gains that came from optimism around potential smaller rate hikes ahead.

