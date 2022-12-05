While a healthy labor market is undeniably favorable for the economy, Friday’s initial market reaction to a better-than-expected November employment report underscores the market’s ongoing sensitivity to any trends that would require the Federal Reserve to maintain its aggressive inflation-fighting stance.
Stocks pared back early losses as investors looked past Friday’s jobs data and finished with major indexes mixed, giving back some of the midweek gains that came from optimism around potential smaller rate hikes ahead.
Bonds moved in a similar fashion, with yields rising initially but ending the day lower.
Defensives like the consumer staples and health care sectors led today, while higher interest rates are weighing on growth and technology investments, indicating a generally cautious tone to end of the week.
The November payrolls report showed the U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs last month, besting consensus expectations and confirming that the labor market is not yet cracking under the weight of restrictive Fed policy.
The unemployment rate remained at 3.7 percent, but perhaps the most notable figure from the report was the read on wage growth, which rose markedly in November.
Average hourly wages were up 5.1 percent versus the same month a year ago, denting some of the enthusiasm around growing expectations for a smaller rate hike from the Fed later this month.
Overall, Edward Jones analysts said they think this jobs report puts a tally in both the positive and negative categories.
Ongoing strong wage growth will likely prevent inflation from falling sharply in the near term, but resilient job gains and a tight labor market will, according to analysts, support consumer spending and help prevent the economy from sliding into a more severe recession ahead.
Although 2022 has bee a rough year for stock and bond returns, markets have rallied sharply during the last month and a half, seeking to finish off the year on a more upbeat note.
Despite weakness on Friday, at one point during this week U.S. equities were up as much as 14 percent from their October lows, highlighting the importance and value of staying invested during downturns.
The coast is far from clear at this stage, but we think the year-end rally could have some gas left in the tank.
As economic softness becomes more pronounced in early 2023, analysts said they think falling inflation and the resulting downshift in Fed policy tightening will ultimately usher in a more sustained expansion next year.
