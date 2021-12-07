Sentiment continued to improve this week, with equity markets up sharply on Tuesday, adding to Monday’s gains.
The key catalyst was headlines suggesting symptoms of the omicron variant may be less than originally feared, easing concerns over a potential new wave of pandemic restrictions that would hurt the economy.
This stoked renewed risk appetite and cyclical optimism, with energy, technology and consumer discretionary sectors leading, small-caps outperforming, and oil prices and global equities also trading higher today.
While equities were markedly higher, interest rates saw a somewhat more muted move on Tuesday.
Ten-year Treasury rates were up modestly but remain below 1.5 percent, which appears somewhat at odds with the rally in equities, given that potentially less negative impact from omicron and a brighter economic outlook are reasonable catalysts for a more convincing upward move in rates.
We’d note that the yield curve (the difference between shorter-term and longer-term rates) has flattened recently.
This tells us that short rates are reflecting the expectation for tighter Fed policy (rate hikes in 2022) while the move lower in 10-year rates (down from 1.70 percent two weeks ago) signals concerns around the pace of future economic growth.
We think the yield curve will regain some steepness as we move through next year, with the Fed pivoting toward slightly tighter policy while renewed gross domestic product growth spurs a moderate trend higher in longer-term interest rates.
The CPI (inflation) report later this week and the Fed meeting next week will be key catalysts for both the stock and bond market in the coming days.
The final readings on third-quarter unit labor costs and productivity released tuesday were consistent with the trend of rising wages and moderating output in the third quarter.
Productivity slumped 5.2 percent last quarter while unit labor costs rose 9.6 percent, among the highest levels in the last two decades.
The recent economic soft patch has been well documented, as the delta variant spurred renewed restrictions and exacerbated labor shortages.
We think this was a contributing factor the the knee-jerk market reaction to news of the omicron variant.
The latest pandemic uncertainties will, in our view, contribute to a delay in the economy regaining its stride, but we think labor shortages and supply bottlenecks will begin to clear in the second half of 2022.
We think a lift in productivity will also play a role in faster GDP growth, as companies ramp up capital investment in technology and automation to help meet elevated demand.
