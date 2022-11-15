Equities finished lower Monday after spending much of the day bouncing around the flat line.
This comes after last week’s sharp rally that saw the Standard & Poor’s 500 gain 6 percent, its best week since June.
There were no significant catalysts, with markets remaining focused on shifting expectations for upcoming Federal Reserve rate hikes as well as ongoing turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets.
Defensive areas outperformed slightly, with the health care and materials sectors (helped by higher gold prices) leading.
There was no major shift in the broader narrative, with markets remaining anchored to the outlook for inflation and the subsequent implications for upcoming central-bank policy actions.
Edward Jones analysts view Monday’s action as markets catching their breath after last week’s sprint higher.
Interest rates have moved sharply lower since last week’s inflation report, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield down from 4.15 percent to below 3.9 percent in the last few trading days.
Rates were modestly higher Monday in response to comments during the weekend from Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher J. Waller in which he noted the ultimate peak point for the Fed’s policy rate is “still a ways out there.”
The October consumer price index report sparked a rally in financial markets, as the lower inflation reading rased hopes that the Fed will begin to wind down its rate hikes.
Analysts said they think smaller hikes are likely in coming months, but Waller’s comments are consistent with their view that Fed officials will be deliberate in tamping down investor expectations in the near term, as the Fed focuses more on bringing down inflation than propping up markets.
It’s a fairly light week on the economic date calendar, shifting the focus to corporate profits as we round out third-quarter earnings season.
The spotlight will be on the consumer with big U.S. retailers like Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s and Macy’s set to announce results this week.
This will shed fresh light on two key trends: the health of consumer demand heading into the holiday shopping season and the trend in prices, which will offer perspective on the path of inflation.
More broadly, with more than 90 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported quarterly results, the corporate earnings story remains reasonably positive.
Profits rose 4 percent versus the prior year and sales grew more than 11 percent, reflecting the combination of rising prices and resilient demand.
Analysts said they think earnings growth ahead will moderate as recessionary pressures mount, posting a potential catalyst for renewed market swings.
However, analysts don’t expect a sharp decline in profits that would present a case for new market lows, as this year’s pullback already priced in a weaker earnings growth outlook.
