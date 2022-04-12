Equities closed lower Monday, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index down more than 1.5 percent, as yields continue to climb higher.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.77 percent levels, the highest this year and not seen since March 2019.
This comes as Federal Reserve officials have noted that the Fed will not only continue with rate hikes but also reduce its balance sheet at a rapid pace, likely starting in May.
This has resulted in higher yields and downward pressure on equity markets, particularly higher valuation and growth parts of the market.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices fell sharply, down around 4 percent to $94 levels.
Traditional safe-haven assets like the U.S. dollar and gold were higher as well.
Investors will be focused on the March U.S. Consumer Price Index reading, which comes out today.
Expectations are for headline CPI to reach 8.4 percent, a new 40-year high, while core inflation is expected to come in at 6.6 percent, also at a decades high.
While last month’s headline reading of 7.9 percent was elevated, it did not yet capture the spike in oil and commodity prices seen during March.
The March and perhaps April headline CPI figures will likely come in at more than 8 percent, but some moderation may come in months ahead as commodity prices potentially stabilize.
Edwards Jones analysts’ focus will remain on core CPI as well, which could be stickier given higher shelter and rent costs, a key component of the core CPI basket.
Nonetheless, as rising rates and mortgage prices temper demand, analysts expect this component to moderate over time as well.
First-quarter earnings season will kick off this week in earnest, with big banks and financials in focus.
Markets will hear from the likes of J.P. Morgan, Blackrock, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs on Wednesday and Thursday.
These reports will provide a look into the health of the U.S. consumer and loan demand, which could be a key indicator for the economy.
More broadly, S&P 500 earnings growth this year is expected to grow around 9.4 percent, in line with longer-term trend growth rates.
The estimated growth for the current quarter is around 4.5 percent, and all eyes will be on whether companies are able to achieve this growth rate and provide forecasts that are in line with estimates of 6 percent for the next quarter.
In analysts’ view, while earnings growth will moderate this year from a stellar 45 percent last year, they expect earnings to end the year in the mid-single digits, which may be supportive for equity markets as well.
