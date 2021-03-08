Equity markets rebounded Friday after a three-day pullback that almost erased the S&P 500 gains for the year and left the Nasdaq 10 percent below its all-time highs.
Friday morning’s strong February employment data provided evidence that the economic recovery is moving in the right direction, helping lift stocks.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields reached 1.6 percent, the highest level in more than a year, but later retraced and finished lower.
The speed in which government bond yields are rising was the catalyst for this week’s volatility, as valuations in technology stocks are under pressure.
Oil prices rose to an almost two-year high and gained 7 percent for the week, as OPEC and its allies agreed to keep oil output unchanged instead of hiking production, as was expected.
The February jobs report was the market’s main focus Friday, with data surprising to the upside as job growth accelerated significantly from January’s lackluster pace.
The U.S. economy added 379,000 jobs in February, above the 200,0000 expected, and the unemployment rate fell to 6.2 percent from 6.3 percent.
The hard-hit leisure and hospitality industry alone added 355,00 jobs, an early indication that the recent improvement in COVID-19 cases and the easing of business restrictions are helping employment rebound.
Most other sectors saw employment gains, including manufacturing, but construction experienced a decline, with the winter storms likely playing a role.
There is still a lot of slack in the labor market, but today’s report shows that the economic recovery is starting to gain steam.
At the same time as the economic reopening accelerates, Biden’s stimulus plan is expected to further aid the gradual return to full employment. The plan is making its way to the Senate today where it’s expected to pass on a party-line vote.
While the spike in yields from historically low levels continues to steal the spotlight and drive volatility, fiscal stimulus and vaccines are expected to provide a significant boost to the economy during the coming months.
The rise in rates and changing trends in sector leadership reflect expectations that the economy will make significant progress in returning to its pre-crisis levels.
Rising yields and rising equity prices are not mutually exclusive. In fact, historically, stocks have performed better during periods where rates are rising than when they are falling.
Sizable fiscal stimulus, transition towards full reopening of the economy, growing corporate earnings, and easy monetary policy provide support for a sustained economic recovery and a bull market for stocks.
