Chaffee County reported 11 percent growth for July 2020 sales tax receipts, $646,130.02, compared to July 2019’s total of $580,551.19, an increase of $65,578.83.
July 2019, which saw a 15.85 percent grown from $501,136.35 to the July 2018 total of $580,551.19, was the first month the county began collecting sales tax for online sales.
“This is the first month where we are really comparing apples to apples for online sales,” Chaffee County Finance Director Dan Short said. “That’s important for future planning. It looks like everything is coming back fairly strong. Restaurants and hotels are looking closer to what they usually are this time of year.”
Short said it has been very difficult to predict how things might turn out this year with the effect of COVID-19.
Through July the county has collected $4,086,504 in sales tax, up 13.24 percent from last year’s $3,608,643.57 through July 2019.
The 0.5 percent Emergency Services Fund collected $283,096.25.
The 1A sales tax, 0.5 percent for grants awarded by Chaffee Common Ground to support forest health, agricultural and recreation management, collected $141,548.13 for July and $893.965.90 so far this year.
