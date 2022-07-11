U.S. equity markets swung between gains and losses, and government bond yields jumped after a stronger-than-expected jobs report.
While the positive momentum on the employment front is good news for the economy, it was interpreted as bad news for the market because the still-tight labor market suggests that the Fed will have to keep pressing on with aggressive rate hikes in the months ahead.
International markets were mixed, with Asian stocks paring gains after news that Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated.
Oil was higher today but remained lower for the week, and the Bloomberg commodity index, which includes energy, industrial metals and agricultural commodities, posted its fourth weekly loss, the longest stretch since March 2020.
The 10-year Treasury yield pushed higher, rising above 3 percent, while the yield curve (the spread between the 10- and two-year bond yields) remained inverted.
The U.S. economy added 372,000 jobs in June, exceeding estimates, and the jobless rate held steady at 3.6 percent, near 50-year lows.
The message from today’s release is that first, despite recession fears, employment is holding up well, supporting the economy.
Second, the labor market is still tight, indicating that the Fed will stay on an aggressive rate-hiking path.
One of the biggest surprises of today’s release was the drop in the participation rate, which was expected to tick higher.
The lack of people coming back into the labor force, combined with the near-record high job openings (11.2 million in May vs. 5.9 million job seekers), means that wage pressures are likely to persist for a while longer.
Average hourly earnings rose 0.3 percent month-over-month, matching May’s pace, but at 5.1 percent, the annual growth rate is inconsistent with the Fed’s 2 percent target.
The upshot is that positive momentum in the labor market should ease fears that a recession is imminent, but at the same time gives the green light for the Fed to hike by another 0.75 percent in July, putting upward pressure on bond yields.
Equities remain on track to finish higher for the week, supported by strength in tech stocks and a pullback in commodity prices that helped keep the 10-year Treasury yield below recent highs.
While today’s data provided an important read about the health of the labor market, the June consumer price index released next Wednesday will likely be the primary driver shaping the narrative in the weeks ahead.
Because energy prices were higher in June, the CPI likely continued to accelerate, with consensus expecting the headline index to rise 8.8 percent from a year ago.
However, the energy price gains are not likely to fully reverse in July, supporting the case that the inflation peak might be near.
Another important market catalyst will be the start of the second-quarter earnings season, with several banks including JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Citi and Wells Fargo, scheduled to report next week.
With recession concerns at the forefront, the upcoming earnings season will provide some clarity on how resilient the outlook for corporate profits is.
S&P 500 earnings estimates remain somewhat elevated, in our view, with analysts expecting index earnings to grow 10 percent this year and 9 percent in 2023.
Because the economy is likely to slow further as monetary policy tightens and borrowing costs rise, we think that earnings estimates might need to come down some to reflect the more challenging backdrop.
Still, corporate balance sheets remain strong, and companies are returning cash to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases.
