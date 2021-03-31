Equity markets closed modestly lower Tuesday, with the Nasdaq outperforming after lagging for much of the day as technology stocks see pressure from higher rates and the shift to value investments.
Thus, financials and industrials led on Tuesday, while tech and utilities lagged. The 10-year Treasury yield was higher, reaching a 14-month high above 1.75 percent amid the outlook for the recovery and the ensuing inflation concerns. Asian equities are higher today, helped by positive economic data and supportive monetary-policy commentary out of Japan, while European markets are also trading to the upside on reopening optimism.
Under the surface, the combination of vaccine progress (given the announcement that 90 percent of U.S. adults will have access to the vaccine by mid-April) and fiscal stimulus (details of a potential $3 trillion proposal are coming this week) are still a positive undercurrent, though the worries over rising rates are providing a more influential guide so far.
It was a quiet day in the headlines. News that the Suez Canal blockage has been cleared along with receding fears over Monday’s hedge-fund margin-call fiasco are helping sentiment. However, the more prominent issue of rising interest rates remains in focus for the markets.
The price of crude oil was down $1.20 to $60.36 a barrel.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange, meanwhile, was 930,425,219 with advancers outnumbering decliners.
