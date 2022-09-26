Market anxiety remained high Friday as investors continue to process implications of a week of worldwide central-bank tightening and rising bond yields that are pressuring valuations.
The Standard & Poors 500 retested its June low, and European stocks were sharply lower after weak eurozone data and a new economic plan from the U.K. that added to inflation concerns.
Energy stocks led the losses, as oil declined 5.5 percent and dropped below $80 a barrel.
The U.S. dollar reached a new 20-year high against other major currencies supported by the risk-off sentiment and this week’s rise in U.S. yields.
Interest rate hikes across the U.S., U.K., Sweden, and Norway this week brought into renewed focus the challenge aggressive policy tightening poses on global growth and equity valuations.
Leading the charge, the Federal Reserve delivered another three-quarter-point rate hike on Wednesday, its third in a row, raising the fed funds rate to a range of 3-3.25 percent, as expected.
The rate hike was accompanied with projections for more hikes, confirming the Fed’s determination to tame the highest inflation in decades.
The Fed’s steeper rate path, together with actions from other central banks and today’s news on U.K.’s new economic plan, continued to push bond yields higher.
The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield rose to 4.19 percent, a 15-year high, while the more sensitive to economic growth 10-year Treasury yield declined slightly to 3.68 percent, still the highest in a decade according to Bloomberg.
Depressed sentiment could help stem further declines – Friday closed another losing week, with the S&P 500 down about 23 percent this year, and investment-grade bonds down 14 percent.
