Market anxiety remained high Friday as investors continue to process implications of a week of worldwide central-bank tightening and rising bond yields that are pressuring valuations. 

The Standard & Poors 500 retested its June low, and European stocks were sharply lower after weak eurozone data and a new economic plan from the U.K. that added to inflation concerns. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.