Chamber corner – Elk Raven Photography

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed Elk Raven Photography to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting ceremony recently.
Owners Ryan Kempfer and Chris Kassar have lived in Salida for about 12 years and eight years, respectively, but started shooting wildlife, landscape and nature photos professionally here about 1½ years ago.
“We have both always been into photography and we finally got the courage to share them with other people,” Kempfer said. “We really hope our images inspire people to get outside and show gratitude for mother nature.”
Kassar said Elk Raven first participated in the 2019 Art Walk as a test to see how people would respond to their work, and “people really loved them.”
Their photos are now on display at Salida Mountain Sports, 110 F St., where Kempfer also works, and Leslie Jorgensen Fine Art, 120 W. First St., as well their website, https://www.elkravenphotography.com/.
Elk Raven also recently released its second calendar, called 2021 Mountain Moments.
“It’s focused on our area,” Kassar said. “Each month’s photo reflects what’s going on in the valley at the time.” The calendar contains landscape, wildlife and adventure photos.
They are available at Salida Mountain Sports and The Book Haven, 109 F St.
Elk Raven is also available for commissioned work and does promotional adventure photos for organizations and shots for individuals.
Elk Raven posts frequently on Facebook and Instagram as well. And all of their photos are available for purchase on prints. Kempfer said they “love” to print on metal in particular because “it lasts a long time, the colors pop and it doesn’t need to be framed.”
