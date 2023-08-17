Chamber Corner: Gather BV Party Rentals

Gather BV Party Rentals was recently welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony during Brewers Rendezvous in Riverside Park.
The business, owned and operated by Tom and Annie Carlson, provides party and event rentals for the Arkansas Valley and beyond. It serves Chaffee, Lake, Park and Summit counties.
Rentals include event tents of different sizes, tables and chairs. The owners said they offer guidance and flexible rental packages to suit customers’ needs.
For more information visit www.gatherbv.com or call 763-647-0412.
