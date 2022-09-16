Vino Salida will celebrate the harvest with its 19th annual free Tenderfoot Grape Stomp from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at the winery, 10495 CR 120 in Poncha Springs.
Visitors of all ages are invited to stomp grapes and stick around for live music, a press release stated.
