U.S. stocks closed higher Wednesday.
The technology and consumer discretionary sectors led the market, while the materials sector underperformed.
In corporate news, Disney World is set to reopen today as part of its first phase, allowing annual passholders access to the theme park, with limits on capacity and with new park safety guidelines instituted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In economic news, the New York Federal Reserve announced that as market conditions have improved it has slowed the purchase of corporate bonds down from 300 million to just under 200 million a day.
U.S. Treasuries were little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.07 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a 2-1 margin.
Gold rose $8.60 to $1,818.50. Crude oil prices rose 25 cents to $40.87 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.40 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at .66 percent.
