U.S. equities finished notably higher Monday after posting the worst weekly performance in eight months last week.
Fears over tighter Federal Reserve policy that spurred last week’s drop appeared to fade slightly Monday, though analysts suspect Fed-induced volatility is far from over.
Global equities were mixed, as European markets rose while Asian stocks were broadly lower.
Ten-year yields finished higher after falling well below the 1.5 percent level last week.
Value outperformed growth Monday, with financials, energy and materials leading, while technology was a laggard.
Leadership from the cyclical sectors signaled a positive tilt to investor sentiment to kick off the week.
The price of crude oil was up $1.85 at $73.14 a barrel, and the spot price of gold was up $14.10 or $1,783.10.
The daily stock report is provided by the Salida office of Edward Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.