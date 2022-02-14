U.S. markets came under pressure Friday given mounting concerns about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted earlier that “we’re in a window when an invasion can begin at any time,” and the administration is encouraging U.S. citizens to evacuate Ukraine in the next 24 to 48 hours.
The S&P 500 fell more than 1.5 percent and the Nasdaq was down more than 2.0 percent.
Notably, oil prices have moved sharply higher after the escalation in geopolitical tensions, with WTI crude oil up more than 4.0 percent to $93.
Russia is one of the world’s largest oil producers particularly so for the European region.
Also, of note, yields have moved lower, with the U.S. 10-year yield back under 2.0 percent, to 1.95 percent levels, as Treasuries act as a flight-to-safety asset class.
While markets historically have been able to look through geopolitical tensions, the uncertainty caused by this Russia-Ukraine escalation will likely keep market volatility elevated in the near term.
We would expect tensions to ease over time, but in the meanwhile may see continued pressure on energy and oil prices, as well as a flight to safe-haven assets, including U.S. dollar and Treasuries.
More broadly, markets have faced a dual headwind this year – with both the Federal Reserve and fiscal policy makers pulling back support – which has sparked volatility across equity an bond markets.
Yesterday we had heard from St. Louis Fed. President Jim Bullard that he believed a 50 basis-point hike in march was appropriate; however, since then, other Fed members, including Barkin and Daly, have pushed back against a 50 basis-point hike, perhaps alleviating some market anxiety.
Nonetheless, given two years of post-pandemic monetary and fiscal support, we think some market anxiety and valuation compression are expected as policy makers now seek to reduce liquidity and tighten economic conditions.
Historically, when the Fed starts tightening policy the economy is generally in solid shape, which is why they reduce accommodation.
In the U.S. we see a consumer that is relatively healthy, economic growth above potential and corporate earnings and balance sheets that remain solid.
While growth may moderate in the months ahead, keep in mind, there has historically been a log of 25 months from the Fed’s first hike to recession type conditions in the economy.
Thus, while we could expect bouts of volatility, we continue to see opportunities in both equity and bond markets in the year ahead.
