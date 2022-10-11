Equities spent most of Monday fluctuating around the flat line before losing some steam at the end of the day, finishing moderately to the downside.
This follows a volatile week in which markets logged a sharp rally that faded after a strong jobs report renewed worries of further Federal Reserve policy tightening.
The general undertone remains cautious, with growth-style investments that are more sensitive to higher interest rates lagging, while defensive areas like utilities and consumer staples held up better.
The U.S. dollar was higher again Monday, while commodities like oil and gold traded lower.
The bond market was closed for Columbus Day.
There was no new news behind Monday’s move, with stocks instead remaining fixated on upcoming rate hikes from the Fed.
With fresh inflation data due out later this week, Edward Jones analysts said they suspect markets may be in somewhat of a holding pattern in advance of that release.
With Fed rate hikes firmly behind the wheel for the stock and bond markets, the next few monthly inflation readings will, according to analysts, be the most influential catalysts in setting the direction for the balance of the year.
The September consumer price index report will be released Thursday, with expectations for a modest drop in year-over-year headline inflation (consensus expectations are for a reading of 8.1 percent), while core inflation (excluding food and energy prices) is expected to ease slightly compared with August but hold firm near 6.5 percent compared to a year ago.
All told, analysts said they think inflation has peaked and will moderate in the coming months, but investors should prepare for market volatility around this week’s release.
If inflation shows signs of falling faster than expected, they expect that to be met with a favorable market reaction.
However, as was the case last month, any signals that inflation is failing to decline would likely prompt a negative short-term reaction as markets price in a more aggressive response from the Fed.
Although inflation is occupying the majority of the spotlight at the moment, markets will turn an eye toward corporate earnings this week, as the big banks kick off third-quarter earnings announcements.
This will be an important development, as earnings growth is typically a powerful driver of broader-term market performance, and there are a few key elements in focus this quarter.
Profits are expected to rise at a modest clip in the quarter, though the energy sector is likely to play an outsized role given the change in oil prices versus this time last year.
On a positive note, sales growth is expected to remain healthy, reflecting ongoing demand despite supply-chain and inflation headwinds.
Markets will probably pay close attention to profit margins in the quarter for an indication of just how much impact is coming from rising input and labor costs.
All told, analysts said they think earnings can be a source of support for equity-market performance over time, but they think estimates for profit growth over the coming year are likely to be revised lower.
Analysts don’t expect this to prompt a new negative direction for stocks, but they think it could be a source of additional market swings during upcoming earnings announcements.
