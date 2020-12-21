Stocks edged higher for the week, with all major U.S. indexes hitting all-time highs before pulling back on Friday.
Oil logged its seventh straight weekly gain.
Crude oil futures rose $.72 to $49.08 a barrel. Gold futures declined $3.60 to $1,886.80.
The FDA advisory panel recommended yesterday that Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine be cleared for use.
Tesla is being added to the S&P 500 on Monday. With a $620 billion market capitalization, Tesla will be the largest company ever added to the S&P 500, replacing Apartment Investment & Management.
Economic data released this week showed that the recovery is losing some momentum amidst rising COVID-19 cases and renewed restrictions in activity.
