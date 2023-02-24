Boulder Campervans South

Tayla Schley cuts the ribbon for dad Taylus Schely’s business, Boulder Campervans South, to mark its membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. The Salida business customizes camper vans to customer specifications. From left front are Karin Naccarato, Ryan Fletter, Tayla Schley, Taylus Schley, Dave Chelf, Maddi Workman, Harry Payton and Gary Buchanan. Middle: Sam Johnson, Kaylie DeField, Katie Brown, Ian Hannum, Mark Moore and Hank Martin. Back: Wade Harris, Dan Ridenour, Kevin Lundberg, Keith Munch, Connor Hindman, Jason Benci, Art Gentile and Maureen Schultz.

 Courtesy photo

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Boulder Campervans South to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Boulder Campervans South along with its sister company, Boulder Campervans, is a custom camper van conversion company.

