U.S. stocks fluctuated between gains and losses but ended higher for the day.
A jump in retail sales released Wednesday morning highlighted the economy’s resilience but Tuesday’s CPI offset some of the excitement as inflation is not falling as quickly as hoped.
Expectations for how high the Federal Reserve might have to hike rates have moved higher, and this is putting some upward pressure on bond yields, especially the 2-year Treasury yields that are more sensitive to changes in Fed policy.
10-year yields rose to 3.80 percent, while the dollar was higher supported by expectations of a higher peak Fed policy rate.
Elsewhere, oil was down modestly for the second day after an industry estimate pointed to a large build in U.S. inventories.
Retail sales reported this morning jumped the most in almost two years suggesting that consumers are playing catch-up after pulling back in the fourth quarter of last year.
January sales increased 3 percent, ahead of expectations for a 2 percent advance led by a rise in motor vehicles, furniture and restaurants.
An unseasonably mild winter likely helped, but the broad gains show that the U.S. economy started the year with a positive momentum as the still tight labor market with unemployment historically low and solid wage gains is supporting consumer spending.
While the report eases fears of an imminent recession, it also adds pressure on Fed officials to push interest rates even higher in the face of strong demand and still-high inflation.
Tuesday’s inflation data offered mixed takeaways as price pressures continued their path lower, but the pace was slower than expected.
Inflation eased slightly from 6.5 YoY in December to 6.4 percent in January and core CPI moved from 5.7 percent to 5.6 percent.
Even though that was a bit higher than what economists were expecting, it was still the lowest reading for headline inflation since October 2021 and a tick down from the prior month.
Housing accounted for nearly half of the CPI increase and the rise in energy and food prices also added to the upward pressure.
The latest data likely keeps the Fed on a path to deliver at least two more rate hikes in March and May before likely pausing to reassess conditions.
With stocks having rallied strongly to start the year and now that inflation data during the past two months has largely matched expectations, markets might need some further fuel to continue to march higher.
Overall, Edward Jones analysts said they think the trajectory of inflation is lower and the direction for markets is higher but the path to both will likely be bumpy in the coming months.
Analysts said they think investors can use any potential correction as an opportunity to position for a more sustainable rebound ahead.
