Equity markets posted a notable drop Wednesday, with the S&P 500 declining 2.6 percent and the Dow shedding 634 points, as extreme levels of speculation in certain high-flying stocks raised concerns of an overextended market.
Weakness was fairly broad-based across sectors, and small-cap stocks outperformed large-caps, suggesting that this was perhaps more of a routine dip instead of broader worries over the economic outlook.
This is consistent with the move in the bond market as well, where there was no major downward move in interest rates, indicating that investors weren’t fleeing equities in favor of lower-risk assets like Treasury bonds.
High-flying stocks have grabbed plenty of attention this week – most notably shares of gaming retailer GameStop, which rose more than 100 percent on Wednesday and has risen more than 1,000 percent in the past few weeks. This has evoked comparisons to the late-90s tech mania, when speculation drove stock prices to bubble territory.
Valuations for the broader market are elevated, but not at speculative or unsustainable levels, in our view.
Elevated price-to-earnings ratios are pricing in a meaningful rebound in corporate profits in 2021, which may play out as the economy gains traction.
Strong earnings growth may help bring valuations down and form a foundation for a sustained bull market.
That said, the speculative trading that has pushed certain stocks or investments sharply higher is reflective of a broader level of complacent sentiment in the market.
Markets have been relatively calm for an extended period, as stocks have risen more than 60 percent in just the past 10 months with few bumps along the way.
While Wednesday’s dip may feel uncomfortable, it shouldn’t be lost that stocks were at a record high earlier this week.
Moreover, the conditions that have driven the rally are still firmly in place. The economy is poised to accelerate later this year as the vaccine ushers in more normal activity.
Corporate earnings, in turn, will benefit from a sustained economic expansion, forming a solid foundation for positive market performance over time.
Meanwhile, the one-two punch of monetary- and fiscal-policy stimulus will remain a tailwind at the economy’s and market’s back.
The Federal Reserve confirmed at its meeting Wednesday that it intends to keep accommodative monetary settings in place for an extended period to foster an enduring economic rebound.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,738,846,188 with decliners outnumbering advancers Tuesday.
The price of crude oil was down $.12 to $52.41.
The spot price of gold was down $.30 to $1,849.60.
In the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields were trading down at 1.02 percent.
