U.S. equities ended the day higher, led by energy and utilities sectors.
Unemployment claims fell slightly but remained high, indicating slow labor-market recovery.
WarnerMedia is planning a restructuring to reduce costs, potentially cutting thousands of jobs.
Treasury yields fell as price rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with almost 4 billion shares traded. Advancers heavily outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $7.50 to $1,898.30, and crude oil prices rose $1.32 to $41.27 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.56 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.77 percent.
