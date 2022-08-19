Chamber names King Chiropractic August Business of the Month

Dr. Brian and Trish King accept the award for King Chiropractic Health Centers being named Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for August. From left front are Dave Chelf, Karin Naccarato, Dr. Brian King, Trish King, Bella the dog, Martin Egbert, Eva Egbert, Heather Adams and Rob Simpson. Back: Wade Harris, Michael Varnum, Gary Buchanan, Mark Moore, Jason Gobin and Jim Wagner.

 Courtesy photo

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently named King Chiropractic Health Centers its August Business of the Month.

King Chiropractic Health Centers has been serving Chaffee and Lake counties for more than two decades.

