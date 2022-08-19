Chamber names King Chiropractic August Business of the Month

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently named King Chiropractic Health Centers its August Business of the Month.
King Chiropractic Health Centers has been serving Chaffee and Lake counties for more than two decades.
Brothers Dr. Brian King and Dr. Kevin King said they are committed to providing the highest quality of chiropractic care possible.
The Kings received the honor because of their generosity and commitment to supporting various groups throughout Chaffee County, a press release stated.
King Chiropractic donates to many organizations, and a large portion of its efforts is aimed at supporting schools and sports, such as swimming, cross country and wrestling.
Specifically, the business sponsors the Salida Cyclones swim team and the Chaffee County United soccer team.
It also provided help for the Salida and Cotopaxi High School proms as well as their concert and jazz bands.
The Kings donate to the Collegiate Peaks Forum, the Pole, Pedal, Paddle race, Walden Chamber Orchestra and the Buena Vista Parks and Recreation Program.
Brian King also participates in the community by volunteering with youth sports, is in several leadership roles at First Presbyterian Church, and he has been a FIBArk board member.
King Chiropractic has health centers in Salida, Buena Vista and Leadville and has been a member of the chamber since opening in Salida in 1998.
