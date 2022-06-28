Equities bounced around the flat line for most of the day before finishing slightly lower Monday.
Markets appeared to take a breather following last week’s sharp rally that saw the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gain more than 6 percent.
A somewhat more upbeat economic tone, helped by better than expected durable goods data, offered some support to small-cap stocks as well as a lift to bond yields, with the 10-year Treasury yield rising near 3.2 percent after dipping back near 3 percent in recent days.
The energy, health care, utilities and consumer staples sectors led Monday, signaling a defensive posture as high inflation and increasing recession worries continue to form the undercurrent for the markets, with no major headlines reshaping that narrative.
Instead, analysts suspect this recent rally that has seen U.S. equities bounce more than 7 percent off the June lows is being driven by end-of-quarter rebalancing as well as the sentiment pendulum swinging away from an extremely pessimistic level.
Edward Jones analysts said they think financial markets will remain volatile, if not range bound, through the summer, but evidence of persistently moderating inflation would help support a more durable rally over time.
Oil prices were up modestly Monday, with geopolitical uncertainties continuing to impact the outlook for global crude supply.
Reports suggest G7 leaders may be nearing an agreement to apply price caps on Russian oil, curbing the country’s financial gains on petroleum exports while still enabling oil supply to flow to dependent markets.
At nearly $110 per barrel, oil prices are still high but have declined from the $122 peak earlier this month.
Other commodities, namely industrial metals like copper, have seen notable price declines in recent months.
While inflation pressures from areas such as services and shelter prices remain, a pullback in commodity prices provides a potential helping hand toward moderating consumer price increases as we advance through the second half of 2022.
Durable goods orders rose 0.7 percent in May, a noteworthy pickup in activity versus the prior month.
Excluding defense and aircraft purchases, orders for capital goods showed a 0.5 percent month-over-month gain.
Auto shortages continue to hold back activity overall, but a healthy increase in May durable goods shipments suggests business spending remains reasonably resilient and should be a positive contributor to gross domestic product in the quarter.
Broadly, analysts’ assessment of recent economic trends indicates that the economy is exhibiting some late-cycle characteristics, which is consistent with an increased risk of recession.
However, underlying strength in the labor market, along with ongoing business investment, supports the view that a recession is not inevitable.
With markets having already moved to price in a higher probability of a downturn, analysts think long-term investors can benefit from proactive rebalancing and opportunistic buying during this pullback.
