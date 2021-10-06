Equities finished markedly higher on Tuesday, continuing the recent seesaw action that has seen the S&P 500 alternate between a gain and loss for six consecutive days.
This reflects the mixture of positive economic and earnings growth alongside inflation and political worries.
While the stock market is less than 5 percent below all-time highs, leadership under the surface is rotating, with value investments and cyclical sectors (industrials and financials) leading on Tuesday.
Gains were also helped by a bounce-back in the technology and communications sectors following Monday’s drop.
Oil prices continued their march higher, with crude reaching a seven-year high, near $80 per barrel. Treasury yields were also up today, with 10-year rates topping 1.5 percent, up from 1.3 percent less than one month ago.
The move higher in interest rates continues to be an undercurrent for the broader financial markets.
Treasury yields have risen to levels last seen in early summer, prompting a shift in market leadership.
Growth has underperformed value over the last month, driven primarily by weakness in the mega-cap technology names.
Technology and communication stocks rebounded today after a notable decline on Monday, which included pressure from Facebook’s outage and whistleblower headlines.
Rising rates and regulatory concerns have presented recent headwinds to the out performance of growth-oriented investments, while glimmers of optimism around the post-delta-variant rebound in the economy support the outlook for cyclical areas.
Markets have one eye on the situation in Washington, as Democrats consider a reconciliation bill to pursue spending priorities around child and health care, climate change and education.
Expect the originally proposed $3.5 trillion spending program to be whittled down in order to gain broader support, and it appears some movement is occurring on that front, as the latest reports suggest a bill closer to the $2 trillion mark may find some traction.
At the same time, progress toward addressing the debt ceiling has been minimal.
Political posturing may continue toward the mid-October deadline, but expect the debt ceiling to ultimately get raised at the 11th hour.
This would prevent a more severe outcome for the markets, but the political drama between now and then is likely to add to market volatility in the meantime.
