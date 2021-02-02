Equity gains picked up steam into the close Monday, following the markets worst week since October, as investors fear that GameStop trading was representative of bubble trading activity.
Technology and consumer discretionary stocks are leading, while defensive sectors such as utilities, real estate and consumer staples are lagging, which points to increased investor optimism as the more cyclical sectors gain.
International markets are higher, too, with foreign markets eyeing U.S. stimulus talks between Republicans and Democrats. Bond yields were little changed, while oil and gold are both higher.
Notably, silver is up more than 10 percent as the GameStop short squeeze spills over.
Today’s rise in silver is the biggest gain the metal has seen in 11 years.
Driving the sizable gain are calls on the Reddit group “wallstreetbets/r” to buy the metal.
The futures market for silver is roughly 250 times bigger than the physical market, and the group of retail investors believe they can force a short squeeze from some of the largest banks by pushing the price higher or buying futures contracts and taking delivery of the metal.
This comes as volatile trading in other shorted names such as AMC and GME continues Monday.
Robinhood is still throttling retail trading as deposit requirements climb exponentially.
It should be noted that the futures market for silver is many times the market cap of GameStop, and the short interest is much smaller, making it more difficult to exact a short squeeze than heavily shorted stocks.
Although higher today, silver has not yet experienced unprecedented gains as seen in the more speculative trading of AMC and GME.
Eighty-two percent of companies in the S&P 500 that have posted earnings so far have exceeded analyst estimates, illustrating the resilient demand by consumers and businesses amid COVID-19 lockdowns.
Additional federal stimulus will also likely be a tailwind for stocks as the government takes steps to address slowing labor growth.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,108,046,141 with advancers outnumbering decliners.
The price of crude oil was up $1.43 to $53.63.
The spot price of gold was up .7 percent to $1,863.20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.