Doug Gritzmacher Photography

Doug Gritzmacher cuts the red ribbon to celebrate membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. Gritzmacher’s photography business caters to commercial enterprises as well as providing portrait and lifestyle photography and video work. From left front are Mark Moore, Karin Naccarato, Gritzmacher, Emily Marquis, Heather Adams and Sherry Turner. Back: Sam Johnson, Gary Buchanan, Dan Ridenour and Maureen Schultz.

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Doug Gritzmacher Photography, 222½ F St., to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Gritzmacher, an award-winning photographer, does commercial photography and videography as well as portrait and lifestyle photography.

