Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Doug Gritzmacher Photography, 222½ F St., to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Gritzmacher, an award-winning photographer, does commercial photography and videography as well as portrait and lifestyle photography.
He has worked on campaigns for international brands such as Coca-Cola and Google.
Other credits include work for National Geographic and Smithsonian Magazine as well as documentary film work.
Previously based in the Washington, D.C., area and then Denver, Gritzmacher now lives in Salida and offers reduced pricing for local businesses wanting promotional photographic work.
A press release stated, “Doug loves to work in the middle of the action, especially in agricultural, science, health and technology industries.”
For more information and to view Gritzmacher’s portfolio, visit www.gritzarts.com or call 720-295-4108.
