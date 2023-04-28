Salida Ace Hardware named Business of the Month for April

Ace Hardware is named Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce business of the month for April. Locals Jim and Suzanne Fontana own the store and support several local endeavors. From left front are Suzanne Fontana, Anne Fontana and Rachel Pelino. Middle: Dave Chelf, Jim Fontana III, Laura Lozano, Megan Spence, Jason Benci, Heather Adams and Dan Ridenour. Back: Michael Varnum, Jim Fontana IV, John Fontana, Eric Wilson, Cole Hiser, Tom LeBaron, Rick Mancuso, Art Gentile and Wade Harris.

 

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently named Salida Ace Hardware its Business of the Month for April. 

The hardware store has a tradition of supporting local endeavors, especially local youth sports, including the Salida High School Spartan teams. 

