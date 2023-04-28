Salida Ace Hardware named Business of the Month for April

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently named Salida Ace Hardware its Business of the Month for April.
The hardware store has a tradition of supporting local endeavors, especially local youth sports, including the Salida High School Spartan teams.
Owners Jim and Suzanne Fontana have been in the hardware business since 1994, when they bought the True Value franchise in Salida.
The store was rebranded as an Ace Hardware in 2018.
The store has a reputation for giving back to the community as a locally owned business.
