U.S. equities were slightly lower Monday, as investors digested the weaker overnight China economic data, balanced by a retreat in bond yields.
Sentiment stabilized somewhat after last week’s sell-off, and major international indexes were mixed despite lingering growth concerns.
Energy stocks led the market, while the consumer discretionary sector declined the most.
The 10-year Treasury yield pulled back some after hitting a three-year high early last week.
Last Wednesday’s Consumer Price Index report offered mixed takeaways as inflation slowed from the prior month but still came in hotter than expected.
China activity data released Sunday showed a deeper-than-expected contraction as the economy continues to be impacted by lockdowns.
Chinese retail sales, industrial production and property investment all declined in April, while unemployment rose more than expected, near its higher rate since the pandemic began.
In response, officials are taking measures to help the economy, cutting the interest rate for new mortgages to aid the housing market.
However, policymakers left the key one-year policy loan rate unchanged against market expectations for a cut.
The economic slowdown in China is feeding into global growth concerns amid ongoing price shocks and rising interest rates.
On a positive note, COVID-19 trends appear to be improving, with businesses in Shanghai beginning to reopen Monday.
Following six straight weeks of declines that left the Standard & Poor’s 500 within breathing distance of the 20 percent bear-market threshold, stocks are attempting to find their footing.
At the core of this year’s weakness is the shift in interest-rate expectations, as the central banks have pivoted to fight inflation.
With the 10-year Treausry yield topping 3 percent last week, valuations are under pressure, especially for growth investments that are more sensitive to the change in yields.
While the Federal Reserve is only starting its tightening campaign, the bond market has already discounted a sharp rate-hiking cycle, and as a result Edward Jones analysts think the bulk of the adjustment in both stocks and bonds might be behind us.
However, it will likely require greater clarity on the inflation outlook for markets to find a durable bottom.
The focus later this week will be on retail sales and housing data to gauge the resiliency of consumer spending and the interest-rate-sensitive housing market.
