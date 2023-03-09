Stocks were little changed after yesterday’s 1.5 percent drop in response to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony.
Powell opened the door to a larger rate hike (0.5 percent) at the March FOMC meeting and signaled higher projections for the fed funds rate in 2023 and 2024.
Though today during a second day of congressional testimony Powell softened his tone saying that the size of the March hike is not yet decided.
With data dependency now being key in shaping the future path of policy, the focus will be on Friday’s jobs report.
The job openings data that came out today showed that vacancies declined modestly to 10.8 million but remained historically elevated.
International equity markets finished mixed, while bond yields were largely unchanged, digesting yesterday’s rise.
Following Powell’s comments, rate-hike expectations climbed yesterday, implying an almost 80 percent chance of a half-a-percentage-point hike at the Fed’s next meeting and a terminal rate of 5.65 percent.
With fed fund futures now pricing in a faster pace and a higher peak rate, the 2-year Treasury yield jumped above 5 percent for the first time since 2007, while the 10-year yield held below 4 percent, likely reflecting concerns about the impact of the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes to economic growth.
Even though economic data for the month of January have come in stronger than expected, putting pressure on the Fed, analysts said they think that some of that strength could partly reverse in February.
The pace of disinflation has slowed recently, but the trend remains lower, according to analysts, which should allow the Fed to pause its hiking cycle by summer.
During the past year, the Fed’s plan has been to move expeditiously away from an accommodative policy and hike aggressively to tame inflation.
But now that policy is restrictive, and that inflation has peaked though remains high, the future path is increasingly dependent on economic data.
Powell’s message comes before the February employment report, which will be released on Friday, and the CPI the following Tuesday.
Both of these releases will be critical in determining whether the Fed needs to be more aggressive than the market currently expects.
Last month payrolls jumped 517,000, surprising to the upside and suggesting that the Fed needs to do more.
Expectations in February are for a slowdown to 200,000 job gains and the unemployment rate to remain at a 53-year low.
With markets interpreting the data through the lens of inflation, a reading of 300,000 or more would likely trigger more Fed worries, while any downside surprise would be viewed as a positive.
We continue to expect both growth and inflation to slow, as the Fed’s prior rate hikes have not fully filtered through the economy.
As volatility likely remains elevated in the near term, investors can dollar-cost-average to take advantage of the market swings and use any potential correction as an opportunity to position for a more sustainable rebound ahead.
