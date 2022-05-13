CDC Gateway benefits business

Andrea Kurth, gateway community program manager for the Continental Divide Trail Coalition, spoke about the trail at a meet-and-learn breakfast hosted by Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Tuesday in Salida.
Salida is one of seven gateway communities for the Continental Divide Trail in Colorado and is close to where the trail intersects with Monarch Pass. Being a gateway community leads to an increase in tourism in Salida and economic benefits, Kurth said.
She said the trail has seen an increase in popularity since the pandemic due to renewed interest about being in nature. Summer is the most popular time for the trail, which attracts hikers who are trying to tackle the entire trail and others who take more casual excursions to spend a day in nature. The largest demographic of trail users is men older than 30.
Kurth said the Continental Divide Trail Coalition is exploring the possibility of installing a kiosk downtown that would provide information about the trail and the Salida area.
In addition, she discussed the opportunity for businesses to sponsor the trail. Typical business members contribute $200-$1,000 annually. Perks for businesses include recognition in coalition communication mediums, trail merchandise to display and sell and the ability to work closely with the organization to help with projects and campaigns. Kurth said, “The CDT is an amazing driver.”
The Continental Divide Trail is one of the longest hikes in the United States, running more than 3,000 miles from New Mexico to Montana.
