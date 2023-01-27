Markets rose sizably Thursday on the back of a gross domestic product report that showed surprisingly strong GDP growth despite higher prices and falling consumer demand.
Growth-oriented stocks outperformed value style as investors give more credibility to the Federal Reserve’s soft-landing narrative.
Bitcoin, another indicator for investor risk appetite, was also up, well above recent lows.
In the bond market, yields were little changed, and the 10-year low is still below 3.5 percent.
International markets also took the U.S. GDP news well, with European and Asian shares rising.
GDP rose at an annualized 2.9 percent in fourth quarter 2022, better than feared and slightly better than analyst estimates.
However, one drawback made evident in the data is softening consumer demand amid higher prices, which could point to consumers with drawn-down savings and possibly more cost conscious than they were immediately after the economy reopened.
The largest driver of the positive growth was a build-up in inventories, a positive sign indicating that supply chains are almost back to normal, and goods and materials are more widely available.
However, inventory build-up is not a sustainable source of growth over the long term, according to analysts.
The labor market continues to show resilience in the face of headlines around the tech-sector layoffs.
Jobless claims fell last week to 186,000, well below recent averages.
The service sector has been in hiring mode as consumers shift their spending from goods to services and experiences.
Even though the tech sector is going through a period of head-count reduction, tech makes up only a sliver of the overall job market.
Job openings continue to outpace the number of job seekers and are still a highly felt constraint for businesses.
Edward Jones analysts said they expect historically low levels of unemployment to continue in the near term but for the unemployment rate to rise in the midterm; however, they think 5 percent is the cap on how far it will rise during a period of shallow recession, which could materialize later this year.
