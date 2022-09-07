Stocks seesawed between positive and negative territory throughout the day, finishing to the downside to start the holiday-shortened week.
Geopolitical uncertainties grabbed some attention as the war in Ukraine continues to stoke Europe’s energy crisis.
But the broader focus remains on inflation, Fed policy, and some encouraging signs, with the employment, new orders and supplier delivery-time components of the survey all showing improvement.
Defensive areas led today, with the utility and health care sectors outperforming, signaling a slightly cautious tone.
Overall, Edward Jones analysts said they would characterize Tuesday;’s move as one in which investors were catching their breath after the sharp rally in July gave way to renewed selling over the last two weeks.
With fundamental conditions fairly balanced between labor-market tailwinds and monetary policy headwinds, analysts suspect markets will see ongoing fluctuations in the weeks ahead, as incoming data is evaluated against his backdrop.
The war in Ukraine and the implications for the European economy are back in the spotlight after Russia announced it would halt the flow of natural gas through its Nord Stream 1 pipeline in response to sanctions.
While natural gas stockpiles have been increased recently, European governments are exploring emergency measures amid concerns of energy shortages as the winter heating season approaches.
In the oil markets, OPEC+ announced a surprise production cut on Monday, noting it would reduce supply by 100,000 barrels per day.
While this is a small adjustment relative to total production, it does reintroduce energy-price uncertainties driven by geopolitical agendas at ta tim when the recent decline in commodity prices has been helpful in reducing headline inflation pressures.
