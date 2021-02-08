U.S. stocks finished higher for the fifth day in a row Friday, and global equities logged their best weekly gain since November.
Fiscal-stimulus expectations and progress on vaccine distribution continue to underpin the bullish market narrative.
The Senate passed a budget plan Friday that opens the door to push through another coronavirus-relief package via reconciliation. Also, Johnson & Johnson asked U.S. regulators to authorize emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, setting the stage for a potential third vaccine to become available in the U.S.
Crude oil traded to the highest levels in more than a year, adding to the almost 10 percent weekly gain.
The price of crude oil was up 84 cents to $57.07 a gallon.
The spot price of gold was down 1.34 percent to $1,815.20.
Outperformance of economically sensitive stocks, higher bond yields, higher commodity prices and a lower U.S. dollar all reflected a positive cyclical tone.
The January jobs report was the market’s main focus Friday, with data disappointing but also bolstering the case for more economic stimulus. The U.S. economy added 49,000 jobs in January, below the 100,0000 expected, and while the unemployment rate fell to 6.3 percent from 6.7 percent, the labor-participation rate also ticked lower as more people left the workforce.
January’s lackluster improvement combined with negative two-month payroll revisions highlight that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases continues to weigh on the economy. Most of the job losses were concentrated in leisure, hospitality and retail trade.
On a positive note, although recent data suggests the recovery in jobs has stalled amid lockdowns this winter, the outlook for renewed labor-market improvement later this year remains intact. Infection trends have started to improve, some restrictions in California were recently lifted, and more forward-looking indicators like initial jobless claims have declined, a sign that economic headwinds may be starting to ease. At the same time the $900 billion relief package that was passed in December will provide additional support, while the next stimulus package is currently being debated.
The strength in global equity markets this week that pushed major indexes to fresh all-time highs is being driven by renewed optimism about the durability of the bull market in stocks. Following concerns last week about pockets of speculative excesses, attention shifted to the largely positive macroeconomic backdrop that suggests growth will pick up materially as the year progresses.
Even though there are near-term challenges as Friday’s jobs report highlighted, market analysts believe consumer spending and the economic recovery remain supported by additional fiscal stimulus, accommodative central-bank policies and the rollout of vaccines.
