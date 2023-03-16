Markets fall as stock sell-off continues

After finding some footing yesterday, markets were lower today as more negative bank headlines developed, this time, from overseas as concerns spread to Credit Suisse. 

Markets were under pressure across the board, and U.S. treasury yields fell as investors flock to safe assets. Investors are likely wondering if Silicon Valley Bank was only the first major bank to come under pressure, due to higher interest rates, and if more could follow. 

