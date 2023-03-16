Markets fall as stock sell-off continues

After finding some footing yesterday, markets were lower today as more negative bank headlines developed, this time, from overseas as concerns spread to Credit Suisse.
Markets were under pressure across the board, and U.S. treasury yields fell as investors flock to safe assets. Investors are likely wondering if Silicon Valley Bank was only the first major bank to come under pressure, due to higher interest rates, and if more could follow.
The Swiss National Bank provided some calm to the market however, saying they will provide liquidity to Credit Suisse if needed but that the major European bank remains well capitalized.
As the equity markets sold off, oil prices also fell as forecasts for global growth fell sharply. The price of oil traded around $69 a barrel, crossing below the $70 mark for the first time in months.
European markets were under pressure, with Germany’s DAX market down more than 3 percent and several bank stocks halted from trading. Credit Suisse was down more than 25 percent.
In our view, we do not see a case for widespread contagion in the banking system after the Federal Reserve moved quickly to shore up SVB’s balance sheet and guaranteed deposits. Regulations implemented after the 2008 banking crisis should also limit risk in the overall system, especially for larger banks.
The producer price index is a measure of inflation and tracks the prices producers pay for goods. The index fell 0.1 percent in February, well below estimates of a 0.3 percent increase.
Retail sales also fell, down 0.4 percent last month, as consumers pulled back on spending. The largest driver for the decline was a 36.1 percent drop in wholesale chicken egg prices, which had soared in recent months on the back of an avian flu outbreak.
Although welcome news on the inflation front, it is unlikely this reading will be enough for the Fed to pivot to rate cuts soon as the market expects but together with financial stability concerns could prompt the Fed to reconsider when to end their tightening campaign.
The Fed has raised rates aggressively over the last year to bring inflation down from high levels. The increased rates have seen borrowing costs rise and put pressure on the banking system, tightening overall financial conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.