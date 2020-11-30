Markets finished slightly higher Friday on light trading volume. Equities in Europe and Asia were broadly higher as well, continuing a positive tone across global markets.
Technology and health care sectors led the way while energy and financials lagged.
Treasury prices were down modestly, as were oil prices.
Crude oil declined $.01 to 45.52 a barrel. Gold futures rose $2.60 to $1,790.70.
Black Friday store-traffic measures didn’t get the traditional attention given the unique circumstances this year.
Instead, online shopping trends will be in focus in the coming days and weeks, gauging the health of the consumer as holiday shopping season commences.
