New business brings crepes and waffles to Salida

Tony Avila and Leticia Garcia aim to bring something new to Salida – crepes and waffles.
Tony’s Waffles & Coffee opened June 8 in the place of Café Dawn, 122 E. First St. The restaurant’s hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Café Dawn was mostly known for its coffee, the two said, and Tony’s Waffles & Coffee is intended to be more of a breakfast place, which also serves coffee.
“I like when people are enjoying their waffles and coffee,” Avila said. “Everyone loves waffles.”
Garcia is originally from Jalisco, México, and Avila from Zacatecas, México, where he learned to make crepes and waffles. Avila moved to Salida two years ago.
Avila also has a restaurant in Zacatecas called Tony’s Waffles & Ice Cream, but the ice cream, although it’s used in their milkshakes, is not a focus of the Salida location.
Garcia has been in the United States 35 years and nine years ago started working at Fiesta Méxicana in Salida, where she is currently a co-owner, and met Avila as her employee. Avila said he wanted to offer something different, and when he started Tony’s Waffles & Coffee, invited Garcia to be a co-owner with him.
“I saw the opportunity,” Garcia said. “This is something new for me that I’m learning about.”
Now, Avila makes the food for Tony’s Waffles & Coffee, and Garcia mostly serves. Avila said this restaurant is unique in that it serves crepes, and he doesn’t know of another place in town that does.
The most difficult part of the job for Avila, he said, has been getting past the language barrier, because he speaks mostly Spanish, but otherwise business has been going well so far.
Avila said the crepes are his favorite dish, and Garcia said she liked the “Colorado Springs Waffle.”
“The Leadville Waffle is our best seller so far,” she said. Many customers also compliment the restaurant’s decorations and wall art, she said, which was done by Avila.
Within the next two weeks, Tony’s Waffles & Coffee will be adding salads and paninis to its menu. The owners also hope to expand on their kitchen and work on what people like most: a variety of breakfast foods, Garcia said.
“We hope more people of Salida like what we’re planning for the future … and enjoy the good food, big patio and beautiful weather,” Avila said.
