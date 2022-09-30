Equity markets fell Thursday and reached a new low for the year, as Treasuries come under renewed pressure, with the 10-year U.S. yield trading around 3.75 percent.
The price of oil is holding steady around $81.50 per barrel, but that is much lower than highs reached earlier in the year, and it reflects lower demand forecasts as investors worry about global economic growth.
Renewed focus around tightening financial conditions, financial dislocations in Europe and geopolitical risks are putting pressure on equities and souring investor sentiment.
Currency markets have had outsized moves lately, especially with pairs like the euro/U.S. dollar and the Great Britain pound/U.S. dollar.
Chinese authorities recently announced more extensive measures to support the yuan.
Investors have fled risk assets and moved into the U.S. dollar, driving up its value against most other currencies.
Weekly initial jobless claims came in at 193,000 for the latest week, sharply lower than the estimated 216,000.
The labor market has been a bright spot in the economy and a sector closely watched by the Federal Reserve to inform its rate-hiking decisions.
A strong jobs market typically leads to consumer-spending support as wages rise.
The report likely gives the Fed more cover to continue its aggressive rate-hiking cycle and puts downward pressure on the equity markets.
Economists have been looking for weakening in the jobs market as a leading indicator for a possible recession.
However, the labor market has continued to be tight, as employers continue to hire aggressively, with job openings still outnumbering job seekers.
The hospitality and leisure sector has seen particularly strong hiring in recent months, as consumer behavior shifts from durable-goods buying to service spending as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.
