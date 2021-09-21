U.S. markets closed lower Monday after a sell-off triggered by Asian markets.
Bitcoin, also seeing volatility, was down almost 8 percent in a risk-off move for investors.
Chinese-based Evergrande seemed to be the catalyst for the sell-off, owing to its financial troubles. However, several issues continue to weigh on investor sentiment, including the Federal Reserve’s timeline for tapering, a spreading Delta variant and political uncertainty around the U.S. debt ceiling.
U.S. Treasury yields were lower as investors look for safe havens.
The price of crude oil was down $1.10 at $70.72 a barrel, and the spot price of gold was up $14.20 to $1,765.60 an ounce.
