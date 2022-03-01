Salida couple adds arborist offering to local services

Salida company Tree Cycle offers professional arbor care and personalized wood products. Owners Shawn and Sophia Vrooman remove and prune trees and then process them in an eco-friendly way.
All the wood Tree Cycle cuts and prunes is recycled. “There’s so many ways you can use it,” said Shawn Vrooman.
The company often collaborates with local woodworkers to recycle materials. Sophia Vrooman said, depending on the type of wood, it can be used to make cutting boards, bowls, coat hangers or firewood. If the wood is not suitable for those uses, it is turned into compost.
Even the bags the firewood and kindling are delivered in are recyclable. She said the bags are suitable to be burned or they can be returned to the company.
As part of their services, she said they instruct homeowners on how to keep trees healthy. They advise on how much moisture each tree needs and how to keep the roots and soil healthy.
One key aspect of their business is giving a choice to homeowners, so clients have the option to keep something from the trees they have cared for. If the homeowner does not want the wood, the Vroomans sell it themselves.
“Every day we’re creating new ideas,” Sophia Vrooman said. The couple hopes to expand the business and make wood pellets in the future.
Shawn Vrooman grew up in California but has moved around the country to places such as Minnesota, where he studied natural resource technology, and Iowa. Four years ago, he settled in Salida. No matter where he lived, he has had a love of nature and the woods. He said, “I always come back to the forest.”
Sophia Vrooman moved to the United States from Germany in 2019. One of the aspects of Salida that appealed to her was the nature. “I fell in love with the place, the people and the nature,” she said.
The couple recently married and said working together is an important part of their bond. “It doesn’t work for a lot of couples, Shawn said, “but for us, we almost need it.”
Appointments with Tree Cycle can be booked by email or phone. More information can be found at https://www.treecyclesalida.com.
