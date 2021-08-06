Stocks closed higher on news that continuing jobless claims fell to a new pandemic-era low.
Shares of the financial, energy and utility sectors led the gains.
Treasury yields also moved higher on the jobs data but remain well below levels reached earlier in the year.
Oil is hovering around $69 barrel after a three-day sell-off on demand concerns.
Bitcoin, which recently fell below the key $30,000 mark, is back up to $38,000 but seems to be finding resistance at $40,000.
Asian and European shares were mixed, and the dollar is stronger against a basket of currencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.