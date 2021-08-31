Stocks were mixed Monday after posting a record Friday, on news that the Federal Reserve still plans to taper this year, but rate hikes remain a ways off.
Technology shares led the gains as the Nasdaq outperformed, while financials lagged.
U.S. Treasury 10-year yields are little changed after rising slightly on the Federal Reserve chair’s speech.
Oil futures pared back losses to end the day higher as Hurricane Ida continues to make its way north through Louisiana.
The dollar was weaker compared with a basket of currencies.
European stocks were mixed, with the European Union likely to recommend restricting nonessential travel from the U.S. as the COVID-19 cases-per-capita rate in the U.S. rises and remains well above the rate in most European countries.
