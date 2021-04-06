Moonlight Pizza receives April Business of the Month award

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce awarded Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub the April Business of the Month.
Moonlight earned the title because of “the selflessness they continue to show as they donate profit back to programs in Salida,” the chamber wrote.
Mondays Moonlight donates 10 percent of sales to Salida organizations, supporting anything from school groups to horse rescue to the mentor’s program
Owners Kyle Buskist, Brenna Eaker, Bryan Ward and Heather Adams said they support local programs because they support them and “honestly, it’s the right thing to do.”
Organizations that would like to be the beneficiary to Moonlight Mondays can fill out a form by logging on to https://www.moonlightpizza.biz/.
These nights are booked for 2021, however sign-up dates will be available in September.
Moonlight Pizza owners and staff are trying to reduce their non-recyclables, including straws, in order to reduce what goes in the landfill and keep plastic out of the oceans.
In addition to bringing love to the community, Moonlight Pizza also adds love to their dough.
The company makes their own pizza crust and sandwich bread.
The dough was made today. It was not factory made, frozen and shipped. Ask who made your dough and he or she is probably in the kitchen.
Also don’t forget about Moonlight’s handmade sodas, made with the finest extracts available, water and cane sugar.
They are served at cellar temps, just like the home brewed beers.
When crafting beer, used brewing grains are fed to local livestock and their six pack carrier rings are 100 percent biodegradable.
Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub is located at 242 F St. can be reached at 719-539-4277 or log on to https://www.moonlightpizza.biz/ to order take out or delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.