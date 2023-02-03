Chamber corner – Robin’s Restaurant

Robin’s Restaurant, 8046 U.S. 50, recently joined Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and was welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with members of the chamber and the Vaqueros.
The eatery offers breakfast, brunch and lunch from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
The menu includes gluten-free and vegan options, and most sandwiches can be made gluten free.
A selection of baked goods is also available at the counter.
During the warmer months, outdoor seating on the restaurant patio looks over the South Arkansas River
The venue is also open for event rental from 4 p.m.-midnight and features two dining rooms as well as the patio. It can accommodate up to 150 people and is equipped to cater.
