Chamber corner – Robin’s Restaurant

Caroline Watson of Robin’s Restaurant cuts the ribbon marking the business’ membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. From left front are Gary Buchanan, Karin Naccarato, Maureen Schultz, Caroline Watson, Nick Watson, Hank Martin, Heather Adams, Dave Chelf, Michael Varnum and Harry Payton. Back:Mark Moore, Dan Ridenour, Sam Johnson, Art Gentile and Wade Harris.

 

 Courtesy photo

Robin’s Restaurant, 8046 U.S. 50, recently joined Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and was welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with members of the chamber and the Vaqueros.

The eatery offers breakfast, brunch and lunch from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. 

