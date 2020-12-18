U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, shrugging off worries about a slowdown in the labor market due to renewed lockdowns.
Fiscal stimulus and vaccine optimism continue to drive equities higher, pushing major indexes to fresh all-time highs.
Small-cap stocks are on track to log their best quarterly performance on record, rising almost 30 percent in the fourth quarter, supported by improving growth prospects in 2021.
The sectors market was up overall, with real estate leading, and only energy and communication services down.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with more than 950 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $22.20 to $1,887.80 and silver rose $.59 to $26.05.
Crude oil prices fell $.01 to $48.35 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.68 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield also finished higher at 0.94 percent.
