Stock markets recovered from their lows of the day on Wednesday, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed higher, while the Dow Jones closed lower.
This came after the Federal Reserve announced it would hold rates steady after 10 consecutive rate hikes since March 2022.
The Fed indicated, however, that it expects perhaps two more rate hikes ahead, as its updated “dot plot” pointed to a peak fed funds rate of 5.6 percent, versus 5.1 percent in March.
Chairman Jerome Powell noted in his comments that the conditions for inflation to move lower are “coming into place,” including early signs of a softening in the labor market.
Meanwhile, bond yields climbed higher after the Fed meeting, as markets priced in the potential for additional Fed rate hikes.
The 2-year Treasury yield moved higher by 0.10 percent to 4.68 percent, now nearly 1.0 percent above its recent lows in mid-May.
The Federal Reserve today paused its interest-rate-hiking cycle, keeping the fed funds rate at 5.0 percent - 5.25 percent, after 10 consecutive rate hikes.
However, it indicated in its updated projections that a peak fed funds rate could be around 5.6 percent, which implied perhaps two more 0.25 percent rate hikes ahead.
This comes even as CPI and PPI inflation readings this week surprised to the downside.
Nonetheless, in his comments Powell acknowledged that the Fed tightening thus far has put some downward pressure on growth and inflation, pointing to the tightening in bank-lending conditions as well.
While goods inflation has come down, and housing and rental inflation are showing real-time signs of cooling, Powell noted that non housing services inflation, driven by a tight labor market, has yet to slow meaningfully.
There are, however, early signs of easing in the labor market, including a decline in job openings and steadily rising weekly jobless claims figures.
Despite this “hawkish pause,” markets reacted fairly well and recovered from initial heavy losses, perhaps because the Fed and Powell believe that inflation should continue to moderate and growth should cool, although there are still no signs of a deep or prolonged economic downturn.
Following CPI inflation on Tuesday, PPI inflation surprised to the downside for the month of May.
Headline PPI came in at 1.1 percent year-over-year, below expectations of 1.5 percent and well below last month’s 2.3 percent.
This marks the 11th consecutive month that PPi inflation has fallen since it peaked at 11.2 percent in June 2022.
Core PPI, excluding food and energy, also fell to 2.8 percent year-over-year, below estimates of 2.9 percent and last month’s 3.1 percent reading.
Goods prices moved lower, largely driven by a decline in gasoline prices, while services prices ticked modestly higher.
Overall, Edward Jones analysts believe the decline in PPI reflects the normalization in global supply-chain pressures we’ve been observing all year, combined with the recent cooling in commodity prices.
These lower input-price trends should support corporate margins and allow pricing broadly to remain steady or lower.
