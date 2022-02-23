Equities finished lower Tuesday, following on last week’s decline, as geopolitical tensions remain front and center.
Russian recognition of two separatist regions of Ukraine and the movement of Russian troops to those regions has further raised the cautious tone in global markets that was already stemming from the Fed’s hawkish monetary policy pivot this year.
Global markets also posted declines, with Asian stocks under the most pressure.
Of note, fixed-income markets did not signal a broader flight to safety, with 10-year Treasury yields holding steady on the day.
Oil saw the most sizable move with crude prices rising again on Tuesday, as potential supply disruptions stemming from Russian sanctions continues to push oil to the highest levels since 2014.
We expect markets to remain highl sensitive to incoming headlines out of Ukraine given 1. the situation is unfolding in rapid and unpredictable fashion, and 2. geopolitical uncertainties are notoriously challenging for financial markets to handicap.
Investors should expect the oscillation between fears of escalating military conflict and hopes for diplomacy to drive further swings in stock prices, but we’d note that geopolitical risks’ grip on the markets have historically been short lived.
While we don’t think the situation poses an immediate or insurmountable headwind to the U.S. economy, the most direct implication at this stage will come from commodity prices – notably elevated oil prices.
With current high inflation requiring the Fed to tighten policy, further upward consumer price pressures coming from energy costs would, in our view, require the Fed to maintain a hawkish approach at a time when geopolitical risks would otherwise argue for a more accommodative monetary-policy stance.
That said, we think the markets have already priced in a fairly aggressive tightening approach from the Fed, and we think the economy is in a healthy enough condition to be able to weather these headwinds without falling into recession this year.
Elsewhere, data out Tuesday morning provided an encouraging reminder that, despite recent weakness stemming from current geopolitical uncertainties, the fundamental backdrop for the market is still reasonably positive.
Today’s release of the latest PMI surveys showed that recent manufacturing and services activity accelerated despite headwinds from the omicron wave.
This is consistent with recent employment readings, which indicate the economy has been resilient amid pandemic challenges.
We think first-quarter GDP may come in softer than the recent trend, but we expect growth to firm as we advance this year, with clearing supply-chain disruptions and a strong labor market helping offset tighter Fed policy.
