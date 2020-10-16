Intentions Spa named Business of the Month

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently honored Intentions Spa as its October Business of the Month for all of the ways it gives back to the community.
“I always feel the more you put out, it always comes back to you,” said co-owner and Buena Vista local Jason Rodman. “I like to give back to the community I grew up in.”
Rodman said they have given to a lot of organizations, including the Alliance, the Ark-Valley Humane Society, the Boys & Girls Club of Chaffee County, Habitat for Humanity, Young Life, Buena Vista High School sports and others.
Rodman said they usually give silent auction items to help organizations, but have also sponsored some.
Intentions Spa opened in May of 2013 and has expanded its space and offerings several times since then. It offers massages, ranging from relaxing to therapeutic, as well as skin care treatments like facials, body treatments, waxings and more.
Rodman also formulated his own skin care line, called Intentions Skin Care, specifically for higher elevations like Buena Vista. “It’s very hydrating because we’re lacking humidity in this climate,” he said.
Intentions also started offering seasonal services, which currently feature pumpkin products, and Rodman said he tries to use local products in those offerings. For a beer facial, for instance, he’s using Eddyline’s pumpkin spice ale. Rodman said beer is high in antioxidants, which can prevent or slow damage to cells.
Rodman, who owns Intentions with Anthony Peterson, said he appreciated the community supporting them and was glad to pay it forward.
“The biggest word that comes to mind is gratitude,” Rodman said. “We’re so grateful we get to live where we want and we have been supported by the community. I’m glad what we’re doing is helpful to the community.”
Intentions Spa is located at 28350 C.R. 317 in Buena Vista and can be reached at 719-395-5866. People can also find more information at intentionsspa.com.
