Markets were up sharply Thursday after the October consumer price index came in lower than expected.
The Federal Reserve has been looking for clear and convincing evidence that inflation is moving lower before slowing its aggressive tightening cycle.
The report shows inflation is still well above the Fed’s long-term 2 percent target, but it’s a step in the right direction.
Thursday’s rally suggests a lot of bad news around inflation and the economy is already priced in, and further moves to the downside in inflation could result in a more sustained rally.
Both headline and core inflation came in better than expected, with headline inflation posting a 7.7 percent year-over-year price increase compared with the expected 7.9 percent, while core inflation (excluding volatile food and energy) posted a 6.3 percent rise in prices compared with an expectation of 6.5 percent.
Used cars, apparel and medical care services all saw price decreases and helped contribute to the lower-than-expected overall inflation reading in October.
Shelter costs, food and energy were all higher, however, and continue to be a pain point for policymakers and political leaders.
The latest report is certainly welcome news, Edward Jones analysts said, but they don’t think it’s enough for the Fed to pivot yet.
However, several forward-looking indicators suggest inflation could cool further, especially for shelter costs, which make up more than one third of the CPI index.
The housing market has slowed in recent months on the back of higher mortgage rates, and house prices have softened in many markets as lower demand puts downward pressure on prices.
Housing often has a long lag time before showing up in the CPI, so any housing slowdown could take time to be reflected in the economy through lower mortgage payments and lower rents, but analysts expect to see some reversal from their current elevated levels in the next several CPI reports.
Other data points Edward Jones analysts are watching include:
• There is increasing evidence that supply chains have continued to improve.
Transportation prices are falling, and capacity is increasing heading into the holiday season.
Conditions at ports appear to have normalized based on the backup of container ships.
Shipping rates from Asia to the U.S. are 75 percent off their peak, and NY Fed’s Global Supply Chain Pressure Index has fallen for five straight months to its lowest since November 2020.
As a result, delivery times are improving.
• Wage growth continues to push services inflation higher, but it has started to moderate and will most likely continue to stay on path as the labor market softens.
While jobs growth is unusually strong, the number of job openings has started to decline as the economy slows.
• Anecdotal evidence from retailers suggests they have substantial amounts of excess inventory, particularly in the apparel aisle.
Retailers will want to offload excess inventory to make room for 2023 stock, which likely means they will have to increase discounts and incentives for shoppers.
Edward Jones analysts said they think markets will start to recover once central banks become less hawkish and pause aggressive tightening cycles.
Investors can use this market downturn in stocks and bonds to add quality investments at attractive prices to their portfolios.
If future inflation reports show a similar slowing in inflationary levels, analysts said they think the Federal Reserve will start to consider pausing rate hikes, or even cutting rates depending on economic growth and the labor market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.