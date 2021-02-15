U.S. equities finished slightly higher Friday, adding to gains for the week heading into the holiday weekend.
Global markets were largely higher as well, shrugging off the latest gross domestic product reading in the U.K. that highlighted the punitive economic impacts of the renewed lockdowns.
Despite ongoing pandemic headwinds, markets continue to eye the expected pickup in domestic and global economic growth ahead.
There was no significant conviction in today’s moves, with the major indexes hovering in a tight range around the flat line for most of the trading day.
Sector performance showed a modest cyclical tilt, with financials, energy and materials leading the way.
With expectations for firmer growth and additional fiscal stimulus on the way, 10-year benchmark interest rates moved above 1.2 percent for the first time since March.
It was a fairly quiet day on the economic-data calendar, though the latest reading on consumer confidence showed sentiment moved to a seven-month low.
Markets also eyed the progressing corporate earnings landscape.
Three-quarters of the S&P 500 companies have now reported fourth-quarter results, with nearly 80 percent coming in ahead of consensus expectations.
Revenue growth has been modestly higher, signaling that companies have not relied solely on cost cuts to drive higher profits.
Estimates are for greater than 20 percent earnings growth in 2021, a lofty but achievable bar, in our view.
This should provide validation of the recent market rally and help rein in stretched valuations. But with optimistic expectations already priced in, this also raises the potential for pockets of disappointment.
With the dust settling on the GameStop frenzy of a few weeks ago, equity markets have resumed their broad path higher, with stocks touching all-time highs again this past week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.